Kevin Durant's Nike KD12 is set to release in a couple of brand new colorways before the end of the month, including a murdered out "Anthracite" colorway for Black Friday and a colorful "Wavy" design. The latter, which gives off a bit of a "Rugrats" vibe, is officially slated to drop this Friday, November 22 for the retail price of $150.

The "Wavy" Nike KD12 is highlighted by a multi-color, multi-layer mesh upper with four-way flywire, and a full length zoom air cushioning that has been stitched to the strobel. For reference, the strobel is a thin woven textile that traditionally sits beneath the sockliner and above the midsole.

“It’s one of the unsung heroes in footwear,” says Leo Chang, Senior Creative Director for Nike Basketball Footwear. “The strobel isn’t approached differently other than how it’s been done over the last few decades. And yet it’s literally what separates your foot from the cushioning.”

By stitching a full-length articulated Air Zoom bag to the upper, Chang and Nike engineers made the Air unit a more dynamic element of the shoe.

Because the strobel defines the size of a shoe, there is one Air unit for every half-size of the KD 12, all the way from size 3.5 to Durant's size 18. According to Nike, that’s the most specific Air-Sole size scale that Nike has ever undertaken.

“There’s a personal fit dialed in for every size person who wears the KD12,” notes Chang.

