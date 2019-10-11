Kevin Durant likely won't get to take the court in his 12th Nike signature sneaker this season, but that doesn't mean that Nike is going to seize production on the KD12. Among the colorways set to release in the coming weeks is a special edition "YouTube" version.

The kicks are highlighted by red YouTube-inspired detailing throughout, including the laces, Swoosh and a glossy finish on the midsole. Additionally, the KD12s feature a swarm of video player icons running down the length of the tongue and heel, with "YouTube" and "Kevin Durant" text on the tongue and search bar inspired insoles to round out the look.

Priced at $150, you can catch the Nike KD12 "YouTube" at Nike retailers on Saturday, October 26, just one day after KD's Brooklyn Nets host the New York Knicks at Barclay's Center.

