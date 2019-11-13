Kevin Durant's Nike KD12 is set to release in an all-new "Anthracite" colorway on Friday, November 29, which is not only an appropriate color scheme for the Black Friday drop, but also a perfect fit for Durant's Brooklyn Nets uniform.

The kicks, priced at $150, come equipped with a murdered out design, featuring an Anthracite screen mesh upper, a marbled tongue and a dash of electric blue on the medial side.

Nike

The Nike KD12 is highlighted by a multi-layer mesh upper, four-way flywire, and a full length zoom air cushioning that has been stitched to the strobel, which is a thin woven textile that traditionally sits beneath the sockliner and above the midsole.

“It’s one of the unsung heroes in footwear,” says Leo Chang, Senior Creative Director for Nike Basketball Footwear. “The strobel isn’t approached differently other than how it’s been done over the last few decades. And yet it’s literally what separates your foot from the cushioning.”

By stitching a full-length articulated Air Zoom bag to the upper, Chang and Nike engineers made the Air unit a more dynamic element of the shoe.

(Image Via Nike)

Because the strobel defines the size of a shoe, there is one Air unit for every half-size of the KD12, all the way from size 3.5 to Durant's size 18. According to Nike, that’s the most specific Air-Sole size scale that Nike has ever undertaken.

“There’s a personal fit dialed in for every size person who wears the KD12,” notes Chang.

Continue scrolling for detailed photos of the forthcoming "Anthracite" colorway.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike