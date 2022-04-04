Kevin Durant is one of the biggest names in the league, and as a result, he has his very own signature shoe. His signature line is one of the best out there, and the Nike KD 14 has been incredibly popular this year. With that in mind, fans are now waiting on the Nike KD 15, which will likely release closer to the Fall.

Now, however, it appears as though some official images of the shoe have surfaced online, and they can be found down below. The new iteration of the shoe is quite different than what fans are used to as there is some knit on the upper, all while the sides are reinforced with a black rubber cage that contains the Nike swoosh. This first colorway is going to be blue and black, and as you can see, the tongue will be quite colorful as little illustrations are placed throughout.

For now, a release date has not yet been given for this new sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this model, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

