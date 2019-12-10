Nike and Kevin Durant have another "Aunt Pearl" sneaker release in the works, as they continue the trend that began in 2012 with the similarly named Nike KD 4. Each of the commemorative KD sneakers have released in connection with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, as a nod to Durant's late Aunt.

Nike KD 12 "Aunt Pearl"/Nike

The Nike KD 12 "Aunt Pearl" features varying shades of pink throughout the silhouette, highlighted by a winged midfoot strap similar to the Nike KD 7 release. Additional details include a velvety soft tongue and sock liner, along with Aunt Pearl detailing on the tongue and insoles.

KD's Aunt Pearl sneakers traditionally arrive in February, but Nike has not yet made any announcements regarding this latest iteration. Scroll down for a closer look at the "Aunt Pearl" KD 12s, and stay tuned for the official release details.

Nike KD 12 "Aunt Pearl"/Nike

