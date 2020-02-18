Kevin Durant is easily one of the best basketball players of his generation although unfortunately, he hasn't been able to show it this season. As of right now, Durant is out with a ruptured Achilles tendon which he sustained during the NBA Finals in 2019. Now, KD is on the Brooklyn Nets and is doing some heavy rehab so he can come back better than ever.

Durant's mom, Wanda, has been a large part of his career and isn't afraid to speak on behalf of her son. In a recent interview with the Today show, Wanda spoke about Durant's recovery and how she's happy he's sitting out and getting healthy. In fact, she says her son has changed quite a bit since the injury.

“Well, I know he’s not going to play this year, which I’m glad because he won’t have that pressure,” Durant said. “It’s bittersweet because I see a calmness in him, even in this. He was injured before and he was frantic. Now I’m not saying he doesn’t wanna play, because he wants to play and play with his teammates, but he’s accepted the fact that this is not the time for him to play and he’s going through the process of healing.”

Hopefully, Durant will be back on the court sooner than later. Love him or hate him, the league is much more fun when KD is playing.