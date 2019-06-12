After rushing himself back for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant reinjured his right leg in devastating fashion with the consensus saying that he has torn his Achilles. The Warriors are now down 3-2 in the NBA Finals and it's clear that the team is sad that they've lost the best player in the league in such a heartbreaking way.

Since the injury, Durant hasn't made any public statements outside of his Instagram story. On Good Morning America, KD's mom Wanda went on the program to offer an update on her son and how he's been feeling since the injury. As you can imagine, Durant is pretty devastated over what happened.

"Emotionally, it's a little tough for him," Wanda said. "He's having a rough time right now.

Wanda also explained that they are still waiting on the results of the MRI and that they are praying for some good news. She also talked about the team's decision to let him play and whether or not it was the right thing to do.

"They said that he could play," Wanda explained. "And, so we still have to analyze that and see if they made the right decision. That's kind of up in the air right now."

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will go down on Thursday night in Oakland.