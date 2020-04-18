Ever since Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Kevin Durant has been out of the game of basketball due to an Achilles tendon injury. These injuries always involve a lengthy recovery process and while KD has been making great process, he has been adamant that nothing will make him return this season. Despite this, Brooklyn Nets fans have been looking for a glimmer of hope and they are now using the NBA's Coronavirus-imposed suspension as their meal ticket.

Unfortunately for them, it doesn't appear as though the time off will bring KD back any sooner. During an interview with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Durant's agent Rich Kleiman noted that he and KD haven't even discussed the notion of making a comeback this year and that the plan is to wait until the beginning of the next season before playing again.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Per Kleiman:

"I promise you, Kevin and I have not talked about that. And I know it sounds crazy, but my assumption has been that wasn’t very realistic. I know when the time will be right to have that conversation but it just hasn’t been that time and it just doesn’t feel like it’s needed."

Well, there you have it. KD won't play this season, even if the NBA comes back. The question has been answered numerous times but some people just need reminding.

