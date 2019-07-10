Now that the dust has settled from the dramatic NBA free agency period, details of all the new contracts are starting to surface. Among them, Kevin Durant's four-year, $164 million max contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, Durant's deal is actually a 3 + 1, as the two-time Finals MVP has a Player Option in the fourth year of the contract. In other words, KD could become a free agent again in the Summer of 2022, ahead of his 34th birthday.

Durant is expected to miss all of the 2019-20 season as he recovers from a ruptured achilles tendon, although the Nets have not committed to any timetable for his return. The 10-time All Star, who will turn 31 in September, averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this past season with Golden State.

As we know, KD will be joined by Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn - it just remains to be seen when, and for how long, they'll be on the court together.

Earlier today it was also revealed that Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers that includes a Player Option in Year 3. That move will give Leonard the opportunity to test free agency again in 2021, when fellow superstars like Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James could also become free agents.