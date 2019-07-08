Kevin Durant Will Wear No. 7 With The Brooklyn Nets

As Kevin Durant heads into the newest chapter of his professional career, the new addition to the Brooklyn nets squad has revealed that he will be wearing the No. 7 during his time with the team.

The No. 35 has been KD's lifelong number, spanning his entire basketball career and clearly hold enough weight to find itself in the name of KD's VC firm 35 Ventures, and in a heartfelt post, Durant was sure to underscore his journey with the number thus far.

"35 took my family and me from Seat Pleasant, MD and showed us the world," he penned. "35 allowed me to meet people that I never would've had the chance to meet, experience things I would never have had the chance to experience, and achieve things that I never would have been able to achieve [...] But as I start this new chapter in my basketball life, the number I'll be wearing on my back is the number 7 next time you see me on the floor."

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Golden State Warriors co-chairman and CEO Joe Lacob suggested that KD's No. 35 jersey for the team would be retired following his departure.

"As long as I am Co-Chairman of this team, no player will ever wear #35 for the Warriors again," he declared in a statement.

Such news paired with KD's newest revelation certainly ushers in a fresh start for the NBA champion and a clean slate for his time in the East.