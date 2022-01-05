Kanye West and Drake gave fans an incredible show at the "Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert" just a few weeks ago. This was show in which Drake and Kanye were finally able to squash their beef, all while giving fans a steady stream of hits. In the end, Kanye ended up stealing the evening as he played all of his old hits, all while Drake played stuff off of Certified Lover Boy. For some, it even felt like Kanye was doing this on purpose as a way to show Drake that he is the Alpha.

On the latest episode of "The ETCs" with Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez, the two spoke at length about the concert and what they thought of the whole experience. While Durant and Gonzalez thought it was a great show, they also felt like Drake could have done more in terms of song selection. If Durant had his way, it would have been a "Verzuz" type event. Regardless, Durant couldn't help but marvel at Kanye's song choices.

Elsa/Getty Images

"Kanye killed it, both of them killed it," Durant explained. "But to see Kanye go back and do some of his old stuff was definitely dope." From there, Durant and Gonzalez theorized whether or not Drake would do something similar in which he performs all of his old songs. It's certainly something that fans would enjoy, and we're sure his biggest supporters would be willing to shell out the big bucks to see it happen.

Durant's take on it all is one that is certainly shared by many. With that in mind, we can only fantasize about what a Drake and Kanye Verzuz might be like some day.

You can check out the entire episode of Durant's podcast, down below.