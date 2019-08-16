With just a few weeks until the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, Team USA is trying to get their chemistry in tune so that they can make a deep run in the tournament. The team is missing some of the best players in the world although they are still favored to win the entire tournament. Despite this, the team has had some problems in training camp and on Wednesday, they lost to a select squad full of G-League players, by a score of 36-17. This result doesn't bode well for the team moving forward and now, the coaches are doing everything they can to get everyone on the same page.

Kevin Durant has played with Team USA quite a bit during his career and knows what it's like to go through an International tournament. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Durant's expertise was used before a recent practice as he was tasked with addressing the team.

Perhaps his experience will help the team get things together moving forward as it's clear they have a lot to improve on before the tournament. At this point, the squad could really use Durant's services on the court but an Achilles injury is keeping him from doing that.

It will be interesting to see if Team USA can overcome the adversity and bring home a gold medal next month.