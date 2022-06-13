Kevin Durant is constantly engaging in debates on Twitter. Some say that Durant is just a bit too obsessed with Twitter while others believe his obsession is a healthy one. In KD's eyes, he is just using the platform the way it was intended to be used, and in his mind, it's really not that deep.

Recently, however, KD found himself embroiled in discourse about Kobe Byrant and his mindset in between winning three in a row and winning another two following the departure of Shaq. As you can see below, the fan said that KD's approach to the game is "Individual excellence. At every facet of the game - and the height you’ve achieved is perhaps the highest anybody ever has. Kobe is my favorite player ever - the diff between him in 05-06 vs 08-09 as an example is he imprinted his personality on every single player."

Durant was not buying this point, even though the fan really meant no harm. Below, KD wrote "Ima be real, bean would tell u the difference between him in 06 and him 09 was the addition of pau Gasol and having a chance to really chase a chip." This is a point that goes back to Shaq's recent comments in which he told a fan off for claiming that he'd be nothing without Kobe. At the end of the day, basketball is a team sport.

Following his take, Durant was called out by another fan who questioned if KD even knows basketball. That's when KD quipped back saying "Lol Kobe was already a championship player man cut it out."

Fans love to go at Durant on Twitter and they always seem to lose. Once again, that was very much the case here.