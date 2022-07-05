Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are currently in the early stages of their divorce. He has asked for a trade and as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported, the Nets have every single intention of honoring KD's wishes. Of course, this is a nightmare scenario for the franchise, but given what took place with Kyrie Irving, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone.

Durant has two destinations he would prefer to go to. These two teams are the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat. It has been stated that the Heat do not have the pieces necessary to make a deal happen, however, the Suns do. Of course, one of those pieces is Deandre Ayton who can be acquired in a sign and trade.

Elsa/Getty Images

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, there is a major update on the KD front. Essentially, the likeliest place for KD to land right now is Phoenix. As Fischer explained, this deal will likely involve three or more teams, and Ayton will be part of it. Fischer noted that Ayton will not wind up in a Nets jersey, however, he will facilitate a Durant deal to the Suns.

For now, the Nets are still taking their time with KD trade offers as they know this will be a historic deal. If the Nets botch this, they could set their franchise back for years, which means there is a ton of pressure to get it right.

Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.