We know that Kevin Durant won't be playing in the 2020 All Star Game in Chicago next month, but that won't stop Nike from releasing a special edition "All Star" colorway of his signature shoe. Nike Basketball unveiled their full All Star collection on Tuesday night, which will include a couple of different Don C collabs, such as the "All Star" Nike KD12.

Nike

The blue, white and red color scheme, which serves as a nod to the Chicago flag, is accompanied by elephant print-inspired detailing around the heel resembling the iconic Air Jordan 3 pattern. Remember, those are the kicks Michael Jordan wore the last time the NBA's All Star weekend was held in Chicago way back in 1988.

The 11 stars on the tongue are a tribute Durant's All Star selections, and the copper detailing is designed to represent the uniforms worn by the Washington Wizards when KD was growing up in Maryland.

The KD12 "All Star" will be available in February, alongside Don C's Nike Air Force 1 collab. Click here to preview the rest of Nike Basketball's All Star collection.

