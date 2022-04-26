Kevin Durant went out sad in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Nets were supposed to give the Boston Celtics a hard time but instead, they lost in four-straight games. The clean sweep was pretty embarrassing for this Nets squad and it was particularly traumatizing for KD who was simply not good throughout the series.

In fact, Durant's performances led to a whole lot of slander. For instance, Charles Barkley of Inside The NBA said that KD is a bus rider and not a bus driver. He believes KD's rings were completely manufactured by ring chasing and that at the end of the day, we will have to reconsider KD's legacy because of it.

Elsa/Getty Images

KD has always been one to clap back on social media, and that is exactly what he did this morning as he went on his Instagram story with a response to Barkley. Instead of typing out words, KD took a more picturesque approach as he unleashed photos of Barkley on the Houston Rockets with Hakeem Olajuwon and Scottie Pippen. In the eyes of many, Barkley was doing his own version of ring chasing when he joined the Rockets and KD was simply showcasing that hypocrisy.

Regardless of KD's response, he is still out of the playoffs, which is all that matters right now. He and Kyrie Irving should be a dynamic duo, however, they have been nothing short of disappointing during their time together.