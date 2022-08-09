Kevin Durant is currently on the trading market, and no one knows where he is going to go. For a couple of weeks, it seemed like he would just suck it up and stay with the Brooklyn Nets. After his meeting with Joe Tsai, it has become clear that the Nets and KD want to part ways, which means a trade should be on the horizon, sooner rather than later.

It is going to take a whole lot of effort to get a deal done, especially since KD is the best player in the league. There isn't a single team with all of the assets that the Nets want, which means a third or maybe even a fourth team will have to enter the deal.

According to Kristian Winfield who writes for the New York Daily News, the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat are the three favorites for KD, although that was already known. Winfield did reveal, however, that the New Orleans Pelicans could be a darkhorse to acquire KD.

In fact, the Pelicans would make Brandon Ingram the main attraction of the entire deal. It remains to be seen if the Nets would be interested in that deal, although if a third team comes through, then it could very well work.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.

