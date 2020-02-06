There were several reunions in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, as the Golden State Warriors made their lone trip to the Barclays Center this season. Not only was it D'Angelo Russell's first game in BK against his former team, it also brought together injured superstars Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

Despite the way some NBA fans have tried to conjure up a beef between KD and Curry, both have maintained that there is no ill will or lingering bitterness stemming from Durant's free agency decision. As seen in the footage captured during the post-game, the former championship teammates were all smiles as they hugged it out following the Nets' blowout victory.

On the court, it was all Brooklyn, as the Nets put up a 40 spot in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 129-88 victory. Following the 41-point drubbing, D'Angelo Russell admitted the Warriors just weren't in the right mind state because two of their players, Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks, were on the brink of being traded.

"We were messed up as a team," Russell said. "Guys that have been riding with us since training camp. You develop a bond in this league and when it goes like that, we're human, so it's hard for you to just go out there and escape that."

As it turns out, GRIII and Burks were ultimately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a trio of future second-round draft picks. Checkout D-Lo's comments about his return to BK and the ongoing trade rumors, below.