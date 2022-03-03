Kevin Durant has been out of the Brooklyn Nets lineup over the last few weeks with an injury, and over that time, the Nets have struggled. They were first in the Eastern Conference at one point, however, they quickly found themselves in eighth, which puts them in play-in game territory. This is a bit of a disaster for the Nets, however, things should get better once Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons are all in the lineup together.

As it turns out, KD is officially returning to the Nets lineup tonight, and it couldn't come against a more pressing opponent, as they are taking on the Miami Heat, who are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings right now.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Heading into his first game back with the team, Durant seems excited about the opportunity as he told reporters “I feel energized. I know what I can do and how I can help this team.”

Durant has been the best player on this team this season, and if it weren't for his injuries, he would probably be in the running for league MVP. Regardless, Nets fans are just happy to have him back.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the basketball world.