Kevin Durant is one of the biggest names in the NBA and when you have his level of superstardom, you are typically going to get rewarded with a signature shoe. In fact, KD has his very own model which gets updated every single year. In 2021, he is going to be releasing the Nike KD 14 and recently, he spoke about his new shoe and what he likes most about it.

“It’s been a while since we incorporated the strap, which excites me,” Durant said via Solecollector. “My other favorite part about the shoe is the cushioning, which helps me feel low to the ground and still helps give me some of that energy back.” As you can see, the sneaker has a similar look to his most iconic models which he wore during his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Vintage KD fans are going to love these and they won't have to wait long to get them.

As for the release details of the shoe, some pairs are already on Nike.com, while retailers will begin to get the shoe on April 14th. Meanwhile, the "Cyber" colorway is set to come out in China tomorrow, so be prepared for that if you're in the area.

Image via Nike

