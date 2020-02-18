Kevin Durant recently chopped it up with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on their "All the Smoke" podcast, as the trio discussed a range of topics including Durant's time with Golden State, burner accounts, and his relationship with his former teammates. Barnes and Captain Jack also brought up the topic of marijuana in sports, and asked Durant where he stands on the matter. In short, KD is all for it.

Durant explains:

"I just think it should be taken off the banned substance list. It shouldn't even be a discussion nowadays. It's just like, marijuana is marijuana. It's not harmful to anybody. It can only help and enhance and do good things, you know. I feel like it shouldn't even be a huge topic around it anymore."

The two-time NBA Finals MVP noted how players around the league will routinely drink coffee, or wind down with a glass of wine or a drink, and thinks marijuana should be viewed in that same light. He adds with a smile, "It's a plant that's put here for a reason and it's to all bring us together, man. Hopefully it happens, especially in the NBA."

