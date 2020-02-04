Kevin Durant is one of the best basketball players in the world although unfortunately, we haven't been able to see him on the court this season. Durant is currently out with a ruptured Achilles tendon that will most likely keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season. Despite this, Durant has been making great strides in terms of his recovery and could very well come back better than ever next season.

Perhaps the best example of Durant's recovery can be found in the video below. As you can see, Durant sprints across the Brooklyn Nets training facility before launching a football the full length of the court. While this doesn't speak to Durant's basketball abilities, it certainly gives us some insight on what KD can do with his legs, as of right now.

The Nets are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference despite their losing record. Kyrie Irving has only been able to do so much with this Nets team and it's clear they could use a piece like Durant in the lineup. Once KD comes back, the Nets will immediately become title contenders although it's going to have to wait until next year.

Regardless, Nets fans should be very encouraged by what they're seeing.