Kevin Durant hasn't played basketball since Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors. Durant ended up suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon which is going to keep him out for an entire year. The Brooklyn Nets will not be forcing him to play this year which means he will get to focus on his Achilles recovery.

When Durant is healthy, he is arguably the best scorer in the entire league and the Nets will be looking forward to receiving his services. Fans should be excited, however, because Durant is already in the gym showing off his jumper. In the video below, it's clear that Durant hasn't lost his step and can pretty well drain shots at will. If your favorite team is a rival of the Nets, you should be very wary of this latest development.

Even if Durant were ready to go for the last stretch of the season, it appears as though the Nets would rather exercise caution. The Warriors were overzealous when rushing KD back into the lineup which led to his big injury. The Nets have picked up on the Warriors' mistakes and are making sure their star is good to go for next year.

Once the Nets get KD back, they'll certainly be contenders in the East.