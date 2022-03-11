Kevin Durant had himself a huge game last night as his Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers by 29 points. It was a game to remember for Nets fans, although after the game, Durant found himself listening to all of the biggest hip-hop releases from last night.

One of the biggest projects to drop was Tana Talk 4 by none other than Benny The Butcher. This was an album that hardcore hip-hop fans had been waiting on, and it finally came out, much to the delight of KD.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

One song that KD must have been feeling was "Back 2x" which features none other than Syracuse rapper Stove God Cooks. Stove God Cooks has become a hero of the gritty underground in New York, and many believe he could be next up in terms of superstardom. Clearly, Durant feels the exact same way as he took to Twitter and revealed just how much he believes in the artist.

"Stove God one of the best rappers in the world. Appreciate that man," Durant said. Stove God Cooks will certainly appreciate the love here given the fact that it is coming from arguably the best basketball player on the planet right now.

