Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to stay together, despite KD demanding a trade just a couple of months ago. The Nets clearly didn't like the trades that were being offered, and in the end, they decided to keep the entire roster together for at least one more season.

As you can imagine, this has led to some pretty wild comments on social media, and in pure KD fashion, he has been responding to them all. For instance, one person called KD "soft," which led to KD writing "Salute to the tough guys who do things the tough way at all times. I wish you well In life." He then went on to make fun of a woman who called him lame, saying "U look so cool sittin on the edge of that boat with that immaculate swimsuit on. Salute."

From there, KD continued to reply to a whole host of other people and even had some words for Shannon Sharpe. One fan stated that Sharpe believes KD needs god. Durant did not care for this comment at all, saying "I swear I’ve never met shannon sharpe a day in my life man lol how does he know what I need?"

Durant has always had a contentious relationship with fans on social media, and that isn't going to be stopping anytime soon. Over the coming days, you can expect KD to be extremely active on the bird app.