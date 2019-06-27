We're just days away from the official start of NBA free agency, and every move made by Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and others will be put under a microscope moving forward. This includes everything from social media activity and 'likes' to the buying and selling of homes from coast to coast.

In regards to the latter, Neal J. Leitereg of the Los Angeles Times reports that Durant recently sold his oceanfront Malibu home for $12.2 million. According to the LA Times, Durant bought the home last year for $12.05 million, but he still has his condo in San Francisco - which is certainly worth noting if you're taking his recent real estate activity as a sign he's leaving the West Coast behind.

In addition to selling the Malibu spot, Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher says KD recently bought a home in New York City and has already moved his belongings there. That report has only added fuel to the fire regarding Knicks and Nets chances of signing the 10-time All Star this summer.

Durant officially declined his $31.5M player option with the Warriors on Wednesday, paving the way for him to become an unrestricted free agent at 6pm ET on Sunday, June 30.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks are all in contention. The soon-to-be 31-year old star is eligible to sign a five-year deal with Golden State worth approximately $221 million, while the others can offer $164M over four years.