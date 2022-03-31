Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in the history of the NBA, and when all is said and done, he could very well be a top 10 player of all time. As it stands, Durant is playing for the Brooklyn Nets although the first half of his NBA career was spent with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors. Both of his tenures in those places ended in unsavory terms, however, both franchises should be grateful for what KD was able to provide them.

In fact, during an interview with The Ringer, Durant spoke about how he still very much loves OKC and Golden State. Durant believes that both teams will do their due diligence when it comes to honoring him and that if the Thunder somehow don't retire his jersey, it will be akin to an affront to God. Okay...not that dramatic, but still.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

“Every one of these places I played is my home,” Durant said. “I can imagine me when I’m done, and I don’t think any one of these franchises would be like, ‘No, K, what you did here is not a part of our history.’ I’m going to be a Hall of Famer when I’m done, one of the greatest to ever play. If you don’t want me to be a part of your program when I’m done playing, then that’s personal. OKC has to retire my jersey. It wouldn’t even be good for the game of basketball if they didn’t. The same with Golden State."

It remains to be seen what these teams will decide to do, although you can't help but agree with what Durant is saying here. These are teams that thrived because of him, and they would be better off giving him his proper dues.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

[Via]