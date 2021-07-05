Kevin Durant is one of the best and most accomplished players in the entire NBA although just like anyone else, he feels the need to defend himself when people get on his case. After winning his first title in Golden State back in 2017, it was revealed that Durant had a burner account that he would respond to people on. Eventually, Durant scrapped the burner account, and now, he is much more direct when he has to defend himself.

Over the weekend, one fan noticed that Durant had deleted a tweet after clapping back at some random account that was trying to disparage his accomplishments. The fan went on to ask why KD would do such a thing, especially since anybody could have screenshotted it and spread it around. That's when KD hit back with a simple answer, noting that this is expected of him by now.

"Because it’s apart of my brand," Durant stated. Durant has noted time and time again that he feels as though Twitter is simply a fun space for him to navigate and he doesn't take it all that seriously. After all, most of the trolls on that website have no idea what they are talking about, and a large percentage couldn't even give you a nuanced take about basketball.

With that being said, Durant's millions will always make him win any argument that occurs on the platform.

Elsa/Getty Images