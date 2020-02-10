Kevin Durant and Nike still have a plethora of Nike KD12 colorways in the works, including the Don C collab that'll be dropping during All Star weekend, but it's not too soon to start looking ahead to his next signature sneaker, the Nike KD13. Thanks to KD brand ambassador Randy Williams, we have an early look at what's to come.

The specific details regarding the Nike KD13 have not yet been revealed but the overall silhouette doesn't stray too far from the look of the KD12.

The Nike KD12 is highlighted by a multi-layer mesh upper, four-way flywire, and a full length zoom air cushioning that has been stitched to the strobel, which is a thin woven textile that traditionally sits beneath the sockliner and above the midsole. By stitching a full-length articulated Air Zoom bag to the upper, Nike engineers made the Air unit a more dynamic element of the shoe.

One would assume that the KD13 will also feature that new and improved tooling but we'll wait until we get an official word from Nike. Stay tuned for more details and click here to preview the KD12 collab dropping this week.