Kevin Durant's mother, Wanda, has a message for anyone who questioned her son's heart and his desire to compete alongside his Golden State Warriors' teammates in the NBA Finals - "You DON'T know him."

Durant, who had missed the Warriors last nine games with a reported calf injury, returned to the lineup in Game 5 in an effort to keep his team's quest for a three-peat alive. From the jump, it looked as though KD hadn't missed a step as he quickly scored 11 points and helped the Warriors to an early lead. However, he sustained an achilles injury early in the second quarter and an MRI on Tuesday is expected to reveal a tear which will keep him sidelined indefinitely.

In the wake of the devastating injury, Durant has received an outpouring of support, including well wishes from members of the Raptors and Drake. KD's mom also took to social media, in response to those who had doubted the extent of KD's injury from the start.