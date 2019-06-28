Another day, another rumors about where 10-time All Star Kevin Durant may, or may not, be signing as a free agent.

The latest report on Durant's alleged thought process is that the Brooklyn Nets are "not the front runners or favorites" to sign Durant at the moment, according to SNY's Ian Begley. This report comes just days after the Nets were listed with the best odds to win the KD sweepstakes.

In addition to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors are in the running to sign Durant to a max contract. The soon-to-be 31-year old star is eligible to sign a five-year deal with Golden State worth approximately $221 million, while the others can offer $164M over four years.

According to The Athletic, Durant hasn't decided if he'll meet with any teams once free agency officially kicks off at 6pm ET this Sunday - but if he does those meeting will reportedly be held in New York, where he reportedly purchased a home recently. The two-time Finals MVP was recently spotted on a scooter in the streets of NYC as he recovers from the ruptured achilles tendon that will most likely prevent him from playing at all during the 2019-20 season.