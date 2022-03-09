Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and he has dealt with his fair share of hostile fanbases over the years. For instance, when KD left the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was public enemy number one in the entire state. Durant is also jeered by a plethora of other fanbases, which just goes to show how unpopular it is to be one of the best players in the entire league.

With that being said, it shouldn't be surprising that Durant has a solid perspective on what Ben Simmons is about to go through tomorrow when the Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Philly. While Simmons isn't expected to play, he will be on the bench, and we can only imagine what the boos will be like. As Durant explained, however, if Simmons is booed, it just shows that Sixers fans are immature and miserable.

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

“I’m sure there’s going to be some personal attacks. Some people don't even enjoy basketball, their lives are so sh**** that they get to just aim it at other people… Ben understands that. I’m sure some stuff may even be funny," Durant said.

Philadelphia sports fans are pretty brutal on the whole, so we can definitely see something crazy happening. Hopefully, for Simmons, it is a very uneventful return to his former city.