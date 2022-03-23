LeBron James is one of the best players in the league, and even at the age of 37, he can still show people just how truly talented he is. For instance, just a couple of nights ago, LeBron put up 38 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he even got a triple-double to boot. It was a fantastic homecoming for the Lakers star, and fans can't wait to see what he will do over the next 10 games of the NBA season.

Following his impressive performance, numerous sports blogs on Instagram took to the platform to post some of the best highlights from the game. Many fans were quick to comment on LeBron's achievement, and as it turns out, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets wanted to weigh in, albeit in a humorous manner.

“Easy work. It’s funny how smooth that shit look at 48 years old lol,” Durant said. Of course, KD and LeBron are rivals on the court, however, they have had a friendly relationship over the years, so it's really nothing personal. Instead, Durant was simply showing some appreciation to one of the greatest players in the entire history of the NBA.

In a few years' time, KD will be the same age that LeBron is now, and we're sure he will dominate the same way, or at least close to it. Having said that, enjoy this greatness while it lasts.