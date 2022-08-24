Kevin Durant has been the main character throughout the NBA offseason thanks to his trade request out of Brooklyn. Durant made it seem like he never wanted to play for the franchise again, which made a lot of sense when you consider how the Nets haven't made it past the second round since he has joined the squad. Either way, KD still had four years left on his deal, which gave him next to no leverage in any sort of trade demand.

Yesterday, the Nets exercised their leverage in a pretty significant way as Durant and Joe Tsai decided to stay together for the next four years. Durant capitulated to the Nets, and he wasn't even able to get Sean Marks and Steve Nash fired in the process. Needless to say, it was all for nothing.

As you can imagine, this led to a whole lot of mockery on social media as fans would not let KD forget just how badly he fumbled this entire situation. Durant is one of the biggest stars in the entire league, and one would think he could get himself a trade. In the end, KD found out that he is not like LeBron, who can ultimately get anything done, at any time.

In the words of Bill Simmons: "I’d like to thank the Nets and Kevin Durant for 2 months of lively, provocative and ultimately meaningless content for podcasts and written pieces."

