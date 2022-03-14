Kyrie Irving cannot participate in any games at the Barclays Center due to his vaccination status. While this law could make sense on the surface, it is made confusing by the fact that Kyrie is actually allowed to sit courtside and cheer on his teammates. This discrepancy makes absolutely no sense, and fans are aware of just how bizarre this truly is.

Last night, Irving was at the Barclays Center as the Nets defeated the New York Knicks, all while Kevin Durant scored 53 points. After the game, Durant was very happy about his performance, however, he used the postgame press conference as an opportunity to put NYC Mayor Eric Adams on blast about the nonsensical mandates. As you can see, Durant was quite passionate about the issue.

Elsa/Getty Images

"It's ridiculous," Durant said. "I don't understand it at all. There's a few people in our arena that's unvaxxed, right? They lifted all of that in our arena, right? So I don't get it ... I don't get it. It just feels like at this point now, somebody's trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority. But everybody out here is looking for attention and that's what I feel like the mayor wants right now, is some attention. But he'll figure it out soon. He better. But it just didn't make any sense. There's unvaxxed people in this building already. We got a guy who can come in the building, I guess, are they fearing our safety? I don't get it. We're all confused. Pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point. Early on in the season people didn't understand what was going on, but now it just looks stupid. So hopefully, Eric, you got to figure this out."

It remains to be seen if any clarity will be delivered on this issue. The playoffs are about a month away, and as it stands, the Nets need Kyrie available for all of their games if they want any chance of going all the way. With that said, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates on this story.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

