Kevin Durant is one of the best basketball players in the world when he's healthy. This past summer, he signed with the Brooklyn Nets but due to a ruptured Achilles, he hasn't been able to play this season. Durant promises to be back next year and based on how his rehab has gone, he will be back to his usual self.

Throughout the past few weeks, videos of Durant's workouts have made it to the internet. As of right now, KD has been cleared for three-on-three play and his workouts have been going quite well. In fact, Durant managed a huge dunk, in the clip below. Clearly, Durant's rehab is going a lot better than some people predicted.

If you're a Nets fan, this video should be very encouraging. The Nets have had to deal with numerous injuries this season and are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference with a mediocre record of 29-34. Making the playoffs with a losing record is not something to be proud of and with KD in the lineup, they will certainly be better.

Despite not playing, KD has already made a huge impact on the team. In fact, Durant was one of the main factors for why head coach Kenny Atkinson was released from the team over the weekend.

Needless to say, Durant's bringing a lot of personality to this squad.