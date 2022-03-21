Kyrie Irving has not been able to play any games in Brooklyn this season due to the New York City vaccination mandates. It has been a big problem for the Nets, and it will only get worse once the playoffs roll around. At this point, fans don't even know if Kyrie will be available for the team's biggest moments, and with that in mind, the Nets will likely be at a huge disadvantage once they enter the postseason and have to play against a top tier team.

Recently, Kevin Durant spoke to ESPN about the Nets and what they hope to accomplish. KD believes this team's window expands well beyond this season, however, they are still concerned about Kyrie. As it stands, Kyrie remains frustrated with his circumstances, and he just hopes things change sooner rather than later.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“He’s frustrated in not being able to play,” Durant said. “He figured this stuff would be rolled back by now, we’d be way past this. But it’s the situation we’re in, we got to deal with it, he’s got to deal with it. Trusting that it’ll get figured out there soon. I have no clue what may happen, but I’m just trusting that things will work itself out.”

It remains to be seen what will happen in the city of New York, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates. As always, let us know what you think of the Nets season, in the comments down below.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

[Via]