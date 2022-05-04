Kevin Durant is one of the biggest names in the entire NBA right now. He is considered to be the best player in the league and while he wasn't very successful in the playoffs this year, he is still highly rated amongst fans and peers. Durant is extremely successful and his wealth has allowed him to create business endeavors such as 35 Ventures, with Rich Kleiman.

The two have made some big investments together, and recently, it was announced that they just purchased a minority stake in Gotham FC which is a team in the National Women's Soccer League. Gotham FC is a New York-based team, and it only makes sense that KD would want to get in on the action.

"As a New York-based company, the opportunity for us to partner with a forward-thinking team like Gotham FC was a no brainer," Kleiman explained. "There’s been so much growth in the NWSL in recent years, and the chance to be a part of that growth and work directly with the Gotham FC executive team and players is really exciting."

KD also commented on the big news as he wrote "Let’s get it @GothamFC."

This is definitely big news for the league as it just goes to show that women's soccer is growing at a rapid rate.