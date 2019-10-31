Kevin Durant is just like any other person in the fact that he's a huge fan of music, especially hip-hop. Durant has always been one to pay homage to his favorite artists and talk about them in interviews. He's been name-dropped in a few songs and he's even a tattoo on Drake's body. Durant's connections to the world of music are deep so with all that being said, it shouldn't be surprising that he was asked what his favorite album was before getting on the air for ESPN's First Take.

Unsurprisingly, Durant's favorite album is actually a Drake project. As he explains, Take Care is his favorite because it helped him tap into his emotions for the first time in his life. KD went on to add that "The Ride" is his favorite song on the entire album, which is a pretty solid choice.

When Drake sees this clip, we can just imagine how he's going to light up and smile over the fact that KD loves his music. The Canadian rapper is a huge basketball fan and we already know he loves KD so most likely, he'll be feeling the love.

Do you think Durant made a good choice here or is his taste in music as suspect as his free agency decisions?