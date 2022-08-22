Kevin Durant has been subjected to a plethora of rumors given the fact that he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just a month ago. At this point, no one really knows what KD's future is. The Nets are playing hardball with every team, and there is a realistic chance that he ends up having to remain with the franchise.

Some reporters are now trying to reach out to KD on Twitter, and he is responding. Reporter Tommy Beer asked KD if he wanted to clear up any rumors which led to a now-deleted response in which KD said "keep making shit up like y'all always do, the lies will get u where u want to be my man."

In another deleted interaction, KD was asked whether or not he believes Marc Stein's latest report was fabricated. This report suggests that KD might change his mind and stay with Brooklyn.

Once again, KD didn't have much to say as he wrote "that's your decision to make." Essentially, KD is fed up with the news cycle, and he would probably rather be traded now than have this drag out any longer than it has.

Image via ClutchPoints

The KD trade saga is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.

[Via]