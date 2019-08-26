The Golden State Warriors will be playing their home games in a new building next season, as the team moves from the raucous Oracle Arena in Oakland to the state of the art Chase Center in San Francisco. The move has been in the works for years but the transition will finally be realized when the NBA season kicks off in October.

Early last season, some Warriors players and coaches, including Kevin Durant, put on their reflective vests, protective eyewear and hard hats to take a tour of the unfinished arena - of course, pictures were taken. The sight of a seven-foot Durant walking around in his head-to-toe construction gear led to numerous memes at the time, but they've since resurfaced in the aftermath of KD's decision to play for the Brooklyn Nets.

For instance, one of the recent memes show Durant pointing deep into the rafters of the Chase Center along with the caption, "I'm finna be about 3,000 miles that way when this gets built."

As seen in the screenshot embedded below, KD couldn't help but jump in the comments with a couple of crying emojis himself. "I'm crying. That's fucked up," KD wrote. The meme also caught the attention of Steph Curry, who simply commented, "Yo! Who come up with this stuff?"