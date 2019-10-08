Kevin Durant made an appearance on Hot 97 this morning to discuss a few different topics, ranging from his Top 5 rappers to his free agency decision.

In regards to signing with the Brooklyn Nets over the New York Knicks, Durant told the Ebro In The Morning crew that he never gave the Knicks much thought this summer. In fact, KD says, "The cool thing right now is not the Knicks.”

“I thought about it yeah, but I didn’t do any deep analysis on the Knicks,” KD said (H/T The Source). I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players in their lifetime don’t remember the Knicks being good… I saw the Knicks in the finals but the kids growing up after me didn’t see that so that whole brand of the Knicks isn’t cool to them as say a Golden State Warriors or even the Lakers or the Nets now. The cool thing right now is not the Knicks.”

Naturally, the Knicks faithful came out in droves on twitter to tell the two-time Finals MVP that NYC will always be a Knicks town and that the Barclays Center will be filled with orange and blue whenever the Knicks come to visit.

Regarding the city's undying love for the Knicks, KD replied to one fan: "I know it’s a Knicks town, we got our own lil section though. We can both occupy this wonderful city! It’s all love on this side." In response to another fan, Durant added, "I love that I got knicks and nets Twitter in a frenzy, make sure y’all come to the games and bring it full circle. I don’t wanna hear no bullshit."

The Knicks will make their trip to the Barclays Center this season on Friday, October 25.

Check out KD's back-and-forth with fans in the tweets embedded below.