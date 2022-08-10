Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of falling out. Just a few days ago, KD got to speak to Nets owner Joe Tsai, where he laid out some of his demands, moving forward. For instance, he wants personnel like Steve Nash and Sean Marks to be fired. Tsai has come out and said that won't happen, which means a KD trade will have to happen, one way or another.

This is obviously bad news for the Nets, although according to a report from Brian Lewis of the New York Post, KD's exit from Brooklyn has been inevitable for some time. Essentially, his issue with the Nets runs much deeper than just Marks and Nash.

Elsa/Getty Images

One of the biggest bombshells from Lewis' report is that KD didn't want to get vaccinated, and he feels resentful that he had to. In Durant's mind, the Nets should have been lobbying with New York politicians to revoke any sort of vaccine mandate. Of course, this mandate ended up keeping Kyrie Irving out of the lineup, and Durant has some resentment towards Tsai over it.

There are other personnel decisions that Durant has simply not been a fan of, which has all led to this very predicament. Needless to say, the Nets can't do anything to keep KD right now, short of not trading him and forcing him to play.

Elsa/Getty Images

Keep it locked to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.

[Via]