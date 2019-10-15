LaVar Ball doesn't want his sons Lonzo and LaMelo to sign with Nike, but that hasn't prevented the Ball brothers from repping The Swoosh on the court.

LaMelo has recently been wearing Kevin Durant's Nike signature sneakers, ranging from the classic "Weatherman" Nike KD4 to the KD12, and Durant has certainly taken notice. In response to a Bleacher Report tweet showcasing photos of LaMelo in the Weatherman KD4s, Durant gave the kid his blessing, tweeting, "Those the Melo’s now."

The 18-year old point guard finished with nine points, five assists and five rebounds in the Illawarra Hawks' 89-88 win on Monday while wearing the newly named KD4s.

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, LaMelo thoroughly impressed NBA executives and scouts during the recent NBL Blitz pre-season tournament in Tasmania, so much so that he is now viewed as a Top 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

And with the potential to go inside the Top 3, Ball's camp has reportedly already begun exploring sneaker deals with different brands. That said, his dad is staunchly against the idea of his sons straying from the crumbling Big Baller Brand.

Matt King/Getty Images

