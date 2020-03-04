When Kevin Durant is healthy, he is arguably the best player in the NBA. His scoring capabilities are enough to carry teams to deep runs in the postseason. If he's on the court, there is always a chance for him to make you look silly. Having said that, the NBA has been lacking this season as KD has been out with a ruptured Achilles injury that he suffered while playing in the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors. Now, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets and he has spent the last few weeks rehabbing.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Durant has received some good news in terms of his recovery. Moving forward, he will be able to participate in 3-on-3 drills and scrimmages. While it isn't 5-on-5, it's a significant development as it means Durant can now build some chemistry with his teammates.

The Nets have been struggling this season and are seventh in the Eastern Conference with a record of 27-33. Once Durant and Kyrie Irving are healthy, this team will have a real shot at becoming contenders for a championship. If you're a Brooklyn Nets fan, this news should be very exciting.

Hopefully, KD can still be his old self once he returns.