Kevin Durant responded to a fan who argued that the Golden State Warriors' latest NBA Finals victory tarnishes the legacy of the 12-time NBA All-Star and former Most Valuable Player. Durant had played with the Warriors from 2016 to 2019, helping lead them to two NBA Championships.

"Kevin Durant’s legacy just died," a user wrote on Twitter, Thursday night while comparing him to Harrison Barnes and Andrew Wiggins.

Durant fired back: "I been dead since July 4th 2016, but congrats to the dubs and my boy Steezy, a Fillmore legend, man been waitin his whole life for a parade on market st."



Another hater responded to Durant's tweet with the question: "How does it feel to not be loved by any of the fans of the team you won back to back titles with all because you couldn’t help yourself from throwing shade at everyone in the organization whenever the opportunity arose?"

"Love will get u killed," Durant wrote back.

The Warriors secured their fourth title since 2015 after a Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Stephen Curry took home his first NBA Finals MVP after averaging 31.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game for the series.

Meanwhile, Durant was left watching from home after his Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

