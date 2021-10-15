Kevin Durant is the leader of the Brooklyn Nets and with this team, he is looking to win a title. He has James Harden by his side and he was also supposed to have Kyrie Irving there as well. Unfortunately, it is looking likely that Kyrie will not play this season as he has decided to refuse the vaccine against COVID-19. This has led to a lot of outrage in the basketball world, and his teammates are paying the price.

With the preseason in full swing, KD has been asked numerous questions about Kyrie and what he thinks of the whole thing. Durant has been very diplomatic about this, and despite all of the questions, he has remained relatively calm. For instance, Durant was asked these very same questions last night, where he noted that there is no point being mad, and that the team needs to take things one game at a time.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“What is being mad gonna do? It’s not gonna change his mind," Durant said. "I definitely want Kyrie to be around...Kyrie made his decision on what he wanted to do...and the team did the same. It's on me to just focus on me and do my job"

For now, it seems like Kyrie is happy sticking to his guns, although it remains to be seen whether or not he will keep this strategy going. If his bottom line continues to be affected, he could very well get the jab tomorrow.