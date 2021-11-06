Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are gearing up to take on their divisional rival Toronto Raptors for the first time in the 2021-22 NBA season. During the rise of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, fan access at NBA games was extremely limited. Especially in professional basketball cities like Toronto, which have stricter guidelines and public mandates designed to prohibit mass social gatherings.

However, for two-time Finals MVP award winner Kevin Durant, who was sidelined with injury prior to the pandemic, being able to play in Toronto and in front of their fans again is something that the 11x NBA All-Star is excited about and isn't taking for granted.

Yesterday, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk tweeted Durant's mindset returning to Scotiabank Area and playing in front of Raptors fans in Toronto, somewhere KD has always been fond of playing at. In the tweet, Youngmisuk reports, "Kevin Durant said he's expecting a "ridiculous" crowd to play in front of in Toronto. Durant said he's excited to see the fans back in Toronto."

Kevin Durant has gone on record with his support for famous rapper and Toronto native Drake, who can often be found court-side at Raptors home games. Toronto won their first NBA Championship back in 2019, and Drake's role throughout both the regular and postseason influenced fan energy and excitement, making Scotiabank Arena a difficult place to play for opposing teams.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Durant and the Nets are set to square off versus the Raptors in Toronto for the first time this season, Sunday afternoon.