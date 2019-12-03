Kevin Durant is easily one of the best players in the entire NBA but unfortunately, an Achilles injury is keeping him out of NBA action this season. With all of this free time upon him, Durant has been making the most of it and has been putting some extra time into all of his business ventures. His business acumen has caught the eye of Forbes magazine and today, it was revealed that he would be on the cover of one of their 30 Under 30 issues.

Durant was part of the 2013 30 Under 30 class and now he is being seen as a mentor to those in the 2020 class. After the news broke, Durant took to twitter where he expressed his gratitude for the accomplishment. As you can see, it's something that he is quite proud of and it's obvious to see why.

"I’m honored to be on the cover of this month’s @Forbes," Durant said. "Congrats to this year’s #ForbesUnder30 class from a 2013 alum!"

Durant has been adamant about wanting to become a billionaire and based on all of the moves he's making, one could say he is well on his way. Once he gets back on the court for the Brooklyn Nets next season, we're sure KD's prospects and earning potential will go up even more.