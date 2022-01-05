Kyrie Irving is making his return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup tonight as they take on the Indiana Pacers. Of course, Irving has missed the entire first half of the season due to his position on the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, however, the Nets are allowing him to play away games, and fans are excited to finally see him on the court doing what he does best.

This is an exciting time for his teammates, especially Kevin Durant, who will now get to play alongside a highly skilled point guard. During an episode of his podcast called "The ETCs," Durant spoke about the team's decision to bring Kyrie back and why they did it in the end. As you will come to find out, the team felt like it was a necessary move given the uptick in COVID cases.

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

“With us getting ravaged by COVID, and us down so many bodies, it felt like the perfect time to add a fresh body back into the equation,” Durant said. “Adding Kyrie to the equation just makes us so much better as a team. He was down, we were down, it was pretty simple, to be honest.”

It remains to be seen whether or Kyrie will be his old self tonight, especially given the fact that he has been off for so long. Either way, the Nets will have him back for away games, which is certainly enough reason to celebrate.

You can catch the full episode of "The ETCs," below.

